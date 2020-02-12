Million this year.

Kim a new business in roy is a blast from the past... actually several blasts and they're zapping aliens!

Good 4 utah's rick aaron shows us the arcade that's introducing old school video games to a new generation.

00-05 :29-:35 :46-:51 2:11-2:20 rick aaron: it's called flynn's retrocade and they say going in here is like going through a 32 year time warp back to 1984.

James anderson, flynn's retrocade owner: we've got donkey kong of course, asteroids, pac man, ms. pac man james anderson, flynn's retrocade owner: we had about 25 in our basement and i realized, you know it's time for these games to actually be out in the public again for the public to play.

James anderson, flynn's retrocade owner: i wanted to recreate a place where we could actually create the feel of the 80s rick aaron: radical!

Michelle bergmann, flynn's retrocade manager: the funnest part for is the people who walk in the door who haven't been here before and they're literally speechless.

They're just like...no way.

This is the coolest thing.

Rick aaron: james anderson: we charge by admission.

It's five dollars for an hour or ten dollars for all day for all the videogames.

The videogames are on free play so you just go up and push a button and they'll start to play.

Rick aaron: ladies?

Chris garner, flynn's retrocade customer: it's a nice time warp for me and for these guys it's a whole new world.

Michelle bergmann, flynn's retrocade manager: i expected people my age to be coming in, people that remember these games but we've got 2 year olds.

We've got 80 year olds.

James anderson, flynn's retrocade owner: people our age will come in just to reminisce on days gone by 'oh i remember that game.

I remember that game.'

But then their children experience frogger or q-bert for the first time or pac man and it's being passed on from one generation to the next.

James anderson, flynn's retrocade owner: they can play 'em on an ipad but it's different when you're standing upright and you have an old screen and a joystick feels different so a lot of kids love it too.

That's the beauty of it.

Michelle bergmann, flynn's retrocade manager: a lot of times you see that parents behind them.

You know the kids are like 'i don't want to be here.

This is lame' and the parents kind of show 'em how to do it and they get into it and by the time their hour's up 'mom i don't want to leave yet.

Please let me stay longer'.

Flynn's retrocade is open monday through saturday from noon to 10 o'clock.

In roy, rick aaron good 4 utah.

[b6]flynn's retrocade-2 shot kim flynn's retrocade rotates their games with three new ones every month.

It also has pinball machines and a soda bar and if you get a high score on any game - you get a free soda!

