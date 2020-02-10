Top Plays Of The Week 9/5

Of the best plays siouxland had to offer from last week's action.

There was some heavy hits along with some precision ...but all in all there were some great plays from this last week...first off let's start off with some honorable mentions.

The first honoable mention happend at olsen stadium on saturday... already up 13-0 in the first quarter....morings ide senior running back tyler kavan looks to be jammed at the line... but busts through and he puts on the after burners...and it eventually ends as a 74-yard touchdown.

Another honorable mention was a great snag by dakota state wide receiver preston nording....quarter back jacob giles tosses the nice throwthrow but nording makes a one handed grab for the touchdown.

Now to the top five plays...and they start out hard hitting... number five comes from the westwood-mmc game last friday... the westwood defense was performing great up until this point...and then brought to a whole other level on this play... three players on west wood's defense team up to body slam the mmc running back...the wwe is coming to town soon and if they didn't get a tryout, the mcmahnon's are doing something wrong.

Just an incredible hit.

Moving onto the fourth play... sioux center quarterback tyus erronds makes a great play.... boot legging to right and making a push to the end zone just as he reaches the goaline he delievers a crunch to a unity christian defender... there's a good chance he would've scored either way...but tyus wasn't scared of contact as i respect that and he bringsthe booommm... in play three another quarterback making a great play...this one coming from alta-aurlia senior skylar solko he rolls to his right and with the rush coming, lobs it up to fellow senior jared wey-land who uses his ballet skills to get his tip toes in before out of bounds.

It's kind of reminiscint of the say hey kid willie mays... unforunatley they would go onto to lose, but there's no doubt this is a grreat connection between solko and wey-land for future games.

Our number two play comes form someone who's been making big plays a lot in this early season...hinton's jay small... he scrambled out to the right, avoiding the rush with his legs and a good block... it almost...just almost a block in the back,,,,but it wasn't called back...so it's all good on top of that he broke one of the biggest rules....throwing across his body...but hey it worked and it obviosuly helped in the blackhawks 30-7 victory.

And our number one play of the week comes from the akron- westfield / western christian game.... just like small...the wolfpack quarterback tyson koima has been making plays all season long just like this one... koima shook a couple of tackelrs while running around in the backfield before connecting with one of his receivers..

He threw an absoulute bullet too...kooima and his teammates would go onto win 41-15.

Alot of great quarterback plays in this week's top plays and it was a tough to pick number one.

Great job by all the athletes and good luck this week .

