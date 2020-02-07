One local elementary school decided to give students a special gift just in time for valentine's day.

W-t-v-a's kayla tells us how okolona elementary school is keeping students sharp this week.

"nats of clippers" at okolona elementary school...students got lined up a little differently today... the school partnered with grace baptist church...ken mckinney and lazarus sykes to offer students free haircuts... "it is valentine's week so we thought this would be the perfect week to show our little boys some love and get them the haircuts they want."

And they were excited to show off their fresh look... "how are you going to be feeling when you get back to class.

I'm going to be feeling good" principal tripplet says this is just one of the ways they hope to put their hashtag...better together... in action... "i know that as a little girl in school.

When i look my best, i do my best and i'm expecting the best out of my little chieftains."

This wasn't just an opportunity to get a haircut...but also a chance to encourage students to finish the school year strong... "when they came in, they were so excited to get their haircut and it's also going to reflect on their grades because i told them if they do good on their grades we're going to come back."

The doesn't stop here... on valentine's all 260 students will receive a bear and candy... reporting in okolona kt, wtva 9 news..

"y'all look so handsome."

