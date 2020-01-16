New Apple Updates

David: in tonight's consumer watch... david: apple announced it's newest products and updates in a meeting in san francisco today.

The highlight is the new i-phone 7, which does away with the analog headphone jack, in favor of its own digital connector or wireless headphones.

It also features more memory, a faster processor, and better front and back cameras - including a second telephoto lens in the high-end iphone 7 plus.

Apple also announced its second-generation apple watch, which now features a built-in g-p-s chip and better waterproofing for sports use.

Pre-orders for the new i-phone and apple watch open on friday, and both are