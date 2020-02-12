Trends & Friends Dillard's

Global  

Trends & Friends Dillard'sDillard's has all things fall fashion plus a fashion show on Friday.
Is.

>> we will talk about fall fashion.

What's in it for this fall?

>> everything that you will see on this rack is a little bit of what all is in fashion right now.

Were seeing a lot of different playered pieces.

-- layered pieces.

We have the shirt over it.

It's not necessarily long sleeved swerts.

>> -- sweaters.

>> we have another piece by allen fisher.

It's a beautiful that goes over the lightweight sweater and what's great is that they are very lightweight.

They are not going to be very bulky.

They going to layer and very very smooth.

We also have a great -- it was a long dress that has the open neck.

That's a perfect transition piece from summer to fall.

The waffle we've is going to be very light and still be very cool.

You can wear it better over it or even a little phraud number like this -- plaid number like this.

>> .

Polo has some beautiful patterns right now.

These are both polo.

>> yes.

>> you u have the pants -- is that what they call?

Ed.

>> kind of.

They are not material.

They are not wide enough legs to be goucho.

They are that wide leg.

It is so comfortable with that elastic waste -- waistline.

>> that is so cool.

I love all of this.

I love the oversized sweaterers.

I can't put it together that well.

.

You have the fashion show this friday.

The 9th, it starts at 10:00 in the morning.

Breakfast will be provided.

.

You come by and get a little something in while you are into spwao* ducesed to some offal's fabulous -- is that all going to be fall fashion.

It's going to be amazing.

.

You u do receive a free gift.

There's another that is coming out and see what's going on it has lots of goodies from all over the store.

>> i love it u.

Fall fashion is winter.

I go shopping and it's like i love shopping for fall clothes.

This is awesome.

Some of these pieces are great start like you can can wear them with anything.

>> it's nice to ware them with anything.

