FAFSA forms available in October

FAFSA forms available in October
FAFSA forms available in October

We're back with education matters... good news for parents and ?their teens -- the fafsa just got a whole lot easier.

Forms for "the free application for federal student aid" will now be available in october.

That's about 8 months earlier than usual.

Parents will also be able to use income data from the ?previous year to apply -- which means families will know what aid they're eligible for ?sooner?.

Scott giles, vsac, president: "by allowing families to use last year's income, the income from last year's tax return, they'll be able to know in the fall, and schools will be able to make aid awards early in the fall rather than waiting until the spring of their senior year."

The vermont student assistance corportation, or v-sac will hold "paying for college nights" and "forms nights" to help families navigate the process.

For more information head to our website--my




