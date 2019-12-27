Global  

‘Birds of Prey' Needed A Name Change

‘Birds of Prey' Needed A Name ChangeA bad box office caused the change.
Birds of Prey Gets a Name Change After Opening Weekend 'Flop'

Birds of Prey Gets a Name Change After Opening Weekend 'Flop'Birds of Prey gets a new title amid lower than expected box office sales.
‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening [Video]‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening

‘Birds of Prey' Gets A New Name After Poor Box Office Opening Warner Bros. has officially changed the film’s name to ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.’ The change comes after the ‘Suicide..

