miners- kyle

Square for just one thing...to make sure america keeps its promise.

The united mine workers of america held a rally in the capitol because they are about to lose the benefits that were guaranteed by president harry truman in 1946.

Truman felt that the victories of both world wars were due in part by the u-m-w-a, and as thanks -- he promised the workers that they would have life time retirement benefits and health care, but due to mines closing and going bankrupt, that may no longer be the case.

However congress can change this by passing a bill and reallocating money from unused funds, but time is running out to vote and for the miners.

Joe manchin "it has to be done before the end of the year.

You have around 23,000 retired miners, mostly widows, next year they'll start loosing 120,000 and start losing their pensions."

