Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

Video Credit: KAMR - Published < > Embed
Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

US nuclear security facilities are dangerously decrepit and putting national security goals at risk, according to nuclear officials who are asking Congress to back the administration's push to modernize the system.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

New photos reveal key nuclear weapons sites across the country are falling apart, and some of those are right here on the high plains.

Photos released by congress, show rotting ceilings and walls at the pantex nuclear weapons assembly plant.

A leaking roof can be found at the los alamos nuclear weapons design laboratory in new mexico.

Officials say more money may not be the answer for some of the facilities.

Officials say some facilities are too old to properly maintain them at this point.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.