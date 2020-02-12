Photos show nuclear facilities in disrepair

New photos reveal key nuclear weapons sites across the country are falling apart, and some of those are right here on the high plains.

Photos released by congress, show rotting ceilings and walls at the pantex nuclear weapons assembly plant.

A leaking roof can be found at the los alamos nuclear weapons design laboratory in new mexico.

Officials say more money may not be the answer for some of the facilities.

Officials say some facilities are too old to properly maintain them at this point.