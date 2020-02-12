Global  

VIDEO: C-Street Improvements

Customers up for online banking services.

It was all done in order to meet aggressive sales goals.

>> emily: right now people who live and work in one of the city's fastest growing neighborhoods are working to determine what to do next.

Tax money adding up to a half million dollars is yet to be allocated.

The pride business owners take in c street is evident in each and every storefront from new paint jobs to fresh flowers they are working customers to their eclectic corner.

>> we have a lot of regs.

I know everybody's name.

>> emily: step inside big mama's and you will pick up on the community.

There's one problem.

>> everybody wants more poshing.

>> emily: business owners are planning to push pore the collected c street tax dollars to go toward purchasing the land immediately north owned by the railroad.

>> if a person comes by here at 10:00 in the morning and they see that there's no parking and they just wanted a cup of coffee, i probably lost them.

They are going to go on.

>> emily: that could become parking, something that could make a big difference frisco rough riders the bottom line.

>> it will alleviate some of the congestion.

>> emily: the sentiment is shared by stylists.

>> i have clients run 15 minutes late because they are circling the block trying to find parking.

>> emily: easing the crowding with no plans of slowing down any time soon.

>> spaces are being rented and bought every day.

It's very exciting.

>> emily: and that community meeting




