Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Something New in the Air

Something New in the Air

Video Credit: WFXV - Published < > Embed
Something New in the AirNew Radio Station
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Something New in the Air

This sunday.

((ang))a new radio station in the mohawk valley is claiming it's unlike anything else reporter grace fernandez had an exclusive sit down with ceo and president of galexy communications good evening grace.

((grace))that's right angie, ceo ed levine told me today the station is commercial free, and one moment you're listening to donna summer and the next- journey's on.

Ceo of galexy communications, ed levine says he feels like a proud papa bear.

His latest six month project launched today --and it's called tony.

When asked how the name came about he jokingly said they played only tony bennett for days in a row.

" well tony benet is somebody who's cross generational plays many diferent genres of music, and is still a great singer..

So we thought why not tony bennett and named the radio station tony, in that same kind of spirit."his inspiration for this new radio station?he thinks people are looking for something different.

The radio station targets a wide range of listener's from early 30's to 60's but levine is confident and thinks many more will tune in.

He says the station is about being less tightly formatted-- not running commercial after commercial.

"but we said, what about if we flip this whole thing around and have a radio station that doesnt have an dj's that doesnt play one style of music and oh by the way we're not playing any commercials."

Right now, they're playing 10,000 songs in a row.

Levine wants to give listeners a chance to sample the station.

Levine says they're not taking themselves too seriously.

He wants to give listeners a choice of different music while having fun at the same time.

"try it and check it out, i think you're gonna like it."

((grace))for those that are curious and want to take a listen- tune in to 99 point 1 fm.

W-k-l-l for those that have hd radio.

Reporting-grace fernandez-



Recent related news from verified sources

Here's how to use your Instant Pot as an air fryer

*TL;DR:* If you own a six-quart Instant Pot, there's no need to buy an air fryer: They have a lid...
Mashable - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

woothor

luke @RadRavioli Hold on he might be on to something 2 seconds ago

RoyIsThaTruth

Young Roy RT @AntBloom: 1***rush woulda clipped all this. Lets just try something do for once. https://t.co/NJjg0neSQ7 2 seconds ago

cherwils0n

Cher Wilson @AGuy17741707 Dont try and at me with fabricated facts about something I live in. YIN! GALBAAX AND ISWX. 2 seconds ago

grizzliesfan_uk

Memphis Grizzlies UK The dream is real. There's something special growing in Memphis https://t.co/gMnHlQtnK7 3 seconds ago

AKOSiLOLANiDORA

NIDORA RT @Ate_of_SB19: Good morning bunso @jah447798 Good morning Maisan and A'TIN! Here's a little something from our sweet angel to brighten up… 3 seconds ago

zen_sanity

𝖟𝖊𝖓! legit probably the most stressed i’ve been in recent memory (and i’ve been stressed a LOT in general) send cute an… https://t.co/GbMD2KCDy7 3 seconds ago

Charlotteerx

Charlotte Rathbone People get run down/stressed and just get like a spot on their chin or something... me? Nooo... just a massive cold… https://t.co/eXdpDBMc8w 3 seconds ago

SuperNovaElite2

🇺🇸 SuperElite Thomas Parr RT @realDonaldTrump: Impeachment King Steyer (how did that work out?) spent 200 Million Dollars and got less than 1% of the vote in Iowa, a… 3 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays [Video]Chinese couple suspected to have virus rounded up like strays

CHINA — As pretty much all of China remains on edge, authorities are taking increasingly fewer chances when handling new or suspected cases. Video posted to YouTube by Epoch Times on Feb. 6 shows..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:34Published

Henri Dauman movie [Video]Henri Dauman movie

Henri Dauman movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: Holocaust survivor and New York City resident Henri Dauman has been called one of the greatest photojournalists of the 20th century. Marilyn Monroe,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.