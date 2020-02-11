Something New in the Air

This sunday.

((ang))a new radio station in the mohawk valley is claiming it's unlike anything else reporter grace fernandez had an exclusive sit down with ceo and president of galexy communications good evening grace.

((grace))that's right angie, ceo ed levine told me today the station is commercial free, and one moment you're listening to donna summer and the next- journey's on.

Ceo of galexy communications, ed levine says he feels like a proud papa bear.

His latest six month project launched today --and it's called tony.

When asked how the name came about he jokingly said they played only tony bennett for days in a row.

" well tony benet is somebody who's cross generational plays many diferent genres of music, and is still a great singer..

So we thought why not tony bennett and named the radio station tony, in that same kind of spirit."his inspiration for this new radio station?he thinks people are looking for something different.

The radio station targets a wide range of listener's from early 30's to 60's but levine is confident and thinks many more will tune in.

He says the station is about being less tightly formatted-- not running commercial after commercial.

"but we said, what about if we flip this whole thing around and have a radio station that doesnt have an dj's that doesnt play one style of music and oh by the way we're not playing any commercials."

Right now, they're playing 10,000 songs in a row.

Levine wants to give listeners a chance to sample the station.

Levine says they're not taking themselves too seriously.

He wants to give listeners a choice of different music while having fun at the same time.

"try it and check it out, i think you're gonna like it."

((grace))for those that are curious and want to take a listen- tune in to 99 point 1 fm.

W-k-l-l for those that have hd radio.

Reporting-grace fernandez-