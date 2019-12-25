Global  

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle at ramp on Day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2020’s inaugural show.

Janhvi donned a multi-coloured floor length gown.

Vicky wore an ethnic piece by designer Kunal Rawal.

Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kicked off on Feb 11 in Mumbai.
