Friday Night Football (9-9-16): Part 2

Video Credit: KXMB - Published < > Embed
Still undefeated teams. (jamie council/kx sports) and tonight would be no different.

Probably their toughest test yet -- velva ranked third in class a.

The aggies came to play, southern mclena down 6-0 trying for the big gainer but ethan schepp is there with the interception 2nd quarter now, schepp with an amazing one handed grab right here from quintin peterson velva driving down the field, dylan lund takes the pitch all the wayd own to the 1 yard line aggies punch it in, nick effertz grabs the score 12-0 3rd quarter , another spectacular grab by ethan schepp elijah hackman finishes the drive off with a long run and velva leads 18-0 (jamie council/kx sports) killdeer -- last year's region 4 champion and state runner-up, in berhold taking on the bombers.

-- where on the very first play after kickoff bomber quarterback alex nelson decides to keep it himself off the play action and he would find a seam up the right side where he would see nothing but daylight, heading all the way downfield with a 65 yard carry, point after would make it 7-0 bombers early -- but not long after it would be killdeers turn to run as tony kluver takes the handoff and heads up the middle, picking up the first down and some change -- which sets things up perfectly for alex sadowsky to handoff to dillian jepson who steps away from the diving defence and heads into the endzone for the touch down, our very own jim olson says the point after was good, that ties things up at 7 -- it would stay that way until early in the second where sadowsky pitches to cole dukart who finds his way across the goalline with ease, to put the cowboys up 14-0..... -- (johnny mangano/kx sports) more region 3 against region 4.

Heart river looking to pick up thier first win of the season.

Dlb leading heart river 18-6 late in the second -- until cauy shypkoski takes the pitch, runs into the tackle but is able to break the plain for the touchdown, pat is good, cougs trail by 5 at the half -- lakers loking to start a drive in the third on first and ten to open the quarter dylan schestler rolls left on the play action and finds rylan bachmeier who scrambles up field for the first down -- shortly after lakers on fourth and goal but the cougar d-line comes up with a huge stop to halt the offence and keep dlb within five as we go the scoreboard (johnny mangano/kx sports)




