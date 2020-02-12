Global  

Geneseo beats Cahokia 33-25

Geneseo beats Cahokia 33-25Jordan Jackson's big touchdown run helped Maple Leafs win
The geneseo maple leafs are looking good again this season.

No surprise there.larry johnsen junior usually has a powerhouse football team.

Tonight they were going for third win of the season as they took on cahokia.ryver griffin ... four yard touchdown run...13-6 in the 2nd..geneseo defense..

Zach humphrey..

Charles wiese... ... 15 yard loss... jordan jackson in there too.jordan jackson 24 yard touchdown run... 20-6... maple leafs..geneseo wins 35-22




