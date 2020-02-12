Geneseo beats Cahokia 33-25 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WHBF - Published Jordan Jackson's big touchdown run helped Maple Leafs win Jordan Jackson's big touchdown run helped Maple Leafs win 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Geneseo beats Cahokia 33-25 The geneseo maple leafs are looking good again this season. No surprise there.larry johnsen junior usually has a powerhouse football team. Tonight they were going for third win of the season as they took on cahokia.ryver griffin ... four yard touchdown run...13-6 in the 2nd..geneseo defense.. Zach humphrey.. Charles wiese... ... 15 yard loss... jordan jackson in there too.jordan jackson 24 yard touchdown run... 20-6... maple leafs..geneseo wins 35-22





You Might Like

Tweets about this