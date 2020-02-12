Global  

Teurlings Clobbers Archbishop Shaw, 38-0!

0
Overall in 2015!

The fans were going crazy!!

They might be the best student section in acadiana.... 1.

Eagles qb... pete taylor..slant route...wallace lucas....1st down for archbishop...good drive....and rebels coaches not happy about it.

2.

Near the end of the 2nd...rebels qb...hayden cantrelle....looking....and greg brooks with the int!!

Nooo!!

Uh oh...they boys might trying to rally.3.

Late rally.

3.

Late 2nd....cantrelle...set tles down....wide out luke vidrine....takes a big hit and hangs on to the ball....teurlings driving..4.

Then cantrelle....does it himself...driving through the middle....oh you fancy huh...you fancy huh....shaking and baking!28-0 before the half!!

4.scoreboard me!

And these boys didn't let up....wow....in the acadiana game...lost 28-21 to the rams...won last week to calvary baptist...50-34!

Bro this team is rolling man....and they know how to hook the the hook




