MT MORIAH CHURCH

Announcer: prepare yourselves for the house of god saints in christ 89th national holy convocation to be held october 17-23 here at mt.

Moriah house of god saints in christ temple where the honorable bishop lorenzo moore is host pastor and presiding prelate.

This year's theme, standing firm in your faith.

Here are the special guests for the week-long service.

Woman: yes, the time is approaching for the house of god saints in christ national women's convention.

Our theme, sisters living in 3d, dedicated, determined, dependable, first corinthians 15:58.

Starting us off on monday night, october 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Speaker will be ruby holland from memphis, tennessee.

Holland: god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love and a sound mind.

So prayer as a weapon represents power.

Is there anybody in here that realizes you got power over all the powers of the enemy?

Woman: on tuesday october 18 at noon a luncheon will take place.

The speaker will be mother mary tucker from atlanta, georgia.

For more information concerning the luncheon, please call the church at 904-353-9750.

And concluding on tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The speaker will be our very own national evangelist dr. ververtha tillis from thomasville, georgia.

Tillis: satan can't do no more than his assignment.

Tell somebody i don't know what you're worrying about the devil for.

He's just gotta do his assignment.

Tell somebody he's doing his stuff.

You just gotta know what god called you to do.

Woman: you don't want to miss this explosive event, sisters living in 3d, dedicated, determined, dependable.

This convention is open to all.

Come and be blessed.

Announcer: then on wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.

Gospel recording artist and dynamic speaker bishop rance allen.

Allen: y'all gotta stand up and make a commitment to push back the darkness of sin.

I need everybody in here just for a second, stand up on your feet and just say mmm.

Announcer: on thursday night all the way from brunswick, georgia, pastor mark baker.

Baker: say it's time to make some changes.

Yeah, i found that.

That's why i like the word "focus".

I love the word "focus".

I've been talking to some of my friends here today and it seems like the word "focus" is constantly coming up in my spirit.

But i want you to remember something about focus.

Focus is the wounds of accomplishment.

I want you to remember that.

Focus is the wounds of accomplishment.

Every time you look at the word "focus" you have to look at that "f" first.

"f" means first things are first.

"o" means other things are second.

"c" means cut out all unimportant things.

"u" means unified with what you believe in.

And "s" means stick with it.

Look at your neighbor and tell them; say stay focused in this hour.

Announcer: on friday night coming from memphis, tennessee, bishop brandon porter.

Porter: paul said i had a thorn in my flesh and i prayed three times, god, take it away from me.

But he said god left it there so i could stay humble.

In other words the thorn had a point to it.

Your pain has a point to it.

Shouting at somebody.

That's all i came to tell you, that even though it gets difficult for you, god was still right there.

Announcer: saturday, october 22, which is youth night, international recording artist wes morgan will be ministering.

Announcer: then closing us out on sunday morning none other than the honorable bishop lorenzo moore, prelate of the house of god saints in christ.

Moore: your life should convince those around you that living for god stands for something.

Regardless of what i'm going through, regardless of what i'm facing, it should be able to; you should be able to convince somebody that living for god is the way to go.

Your life's got to be a testimony.

You must be an influence on somebody else.

Go around and anoint your husband's bed.

Anoint those children's beds.

Anoint the doorknobs.

So everything you have, you gotta give him credit and you thank him for it, but you can't live there on that.

You got to go on and start interceding in behalf of somebody else.

Your life, you got to get rid of your pride.

Get off your high horse.

Stop, stop thinking you're all that.

If you're mad at somebody, go to them and talk to them.

Announcer: remember that's october 17-23, the 89th house of god saints in christ national holy convocation.

Moore: how many of you brought your bibles tonight with you?

I was talking to you on the christ, christ in you.

And usually when god gives us a word, i always hear it.

I'm just constantly hearing this, hearing it here and hearing it there, different places i go, and people are talking about so much talk about christ in you, christ living in you.

And ephesians, the book of ephesians chapter 1, 2 and even 3 deals a lot with christ in you, you know.

And i hope that you all really understand the importance of him living in you.

And if christ was not living in us, there would be, there would be no righteous people praying for this world.

If he was not living in us, there would be no one to pray for the sick, the shut-in, those people that are going through problems, trials and tests.

There wouldn't even be no one to even pray for weak christians that don't even know how to tap into the god that's in them.

Nobody would know how or know who to talk to or to go to when a crisis comes into their life, and they wouldn't know where to go.

They wouldn't know what to do.

They wouldn't know who to rely on.

And they wouldn't even know how to tap into god.

They could say i'm saved and i believe god, but if you have never practiced any of the word, when crises and things come in your life there is no way that you can be an overcomer.

And that's why it hits me very hard and it's real hard on me.

And i thank god for it because i think he's constantly wanting me to inform people to let you know, to let you know who's, who's in you and the power that you have within you.

And i told you; you've heard this before from me.

The devil; one of the biggest things he really wants to do is let you all think, make you all think that he don't exist.

But you know, the devil cannot do anything to us.

He cannot penetrate our lives no shape, form or fashion unless we invite him in.

And the problem with that, many of us are inviting him in, and we don't even know how we're doing it.

And most of the time, and the preacher will even tell you that, we still don't get it.

You invite the devil in by things you say.

And the devil; and he's just waiting for a time.

He's waiting for a moment.

He's waiting for any means necessary to get into our lives and then just wreak havoc in our life and make us, and get us to the point where we feel like praying is useless.

Coming to church is useless.

Doing anything pertaining to church and for church is just useless because most of us don't see no results because we're acting; we're focusing on what we see.

We are focusing on what we, what we've heard, but we are not focusing on what the word says.

And we can't do that if we are not reading the bible and we don't know.

And many times i've shared with this place you all, you all; the minute god came into your life you are a new creation.

Corinthians said that if christ; how does that go?

All you that are born of god, what is it?

Give me that.

Give me that.

I think it's first corinthians 5:17.

I think that's it.

If it's not, it's second corinthians.

Get that real quick, honey.

I want to quote this right.

Seems like it's right at the tip of my tongue.

I just wanted to get it out.

Somebody has to continue to remind us constantly to let us know that who we are.

And we've got to be more than just; we gotta be more than just dressing up.

We gotta be more than just looking good.

We gotta be more than just coming to church.

We gotta be more than just shouting.

We gotta be more than just speaking in tongues, doing all these things and have no power, and have no real knowledge of who god really is.

We gotta be more than this.

We've got to understand.

Is that it?

Second corinthians 5:17?

Okay, let me hear what that says.

Man: therefore if any man be in christ.

Moore: so this is what i want you all to see.

Therefore if any man be in christ, if anybody be in christ; and the minute we confessed him then we be in him because he be in us.

And he be in us; we be in him.

Okay, if any man or anyone be in christ, look what it says.

Man: he is a new creation.

Moore: he is a new creation.

So i don't care what our past was like.

I don't care what we've done in the past.

It doesn't matter.

If you believed in god and accepted god and then you invited him in, if anybody be in christ we are a new creation.

New, stating the word "new" means that we once were; we must've been old, out of god.

But now we are new.

We are in him.

And so, so, so the minute, many people in the body, we hear this but then we just want to just go from there, go from there and don't study, don't read and don't even pay attention, real good attention to what the preacher's saying.

There're too many problems and situations that're going on in our lives, in the lives of the believers to make me think that people have really not been paying any attention to the word because you hear it so many times and you see it.

You see it firsthand.

You see it.

You see it as god blesses people and things happen in their life.

You see the results of the blessings of god.

You all have seen even in your own lives.

You have seen the results of god's blessings.

And then sometimes even when, even when the devil comes in like a storm or a whirlwind and creates something because of our mouths, because of what we said wrong, we said something we shouldn't have said.

We spoke things we shouldn't have spoken.

And then sometimes we're acting.

We're acting on our thoughts.

Sometimes these thoughts that come to us, they're coming to us by the devil because that's the only way the devil can penetrate is through his thoughts.

If he can get a crazy thought in our mind and get us to act on these thoughts about how you're feeling, how you're doing and what's happening in your life, you're not gonna make it.

You're going through this.

You're going through that.

Man, that guy, he'll take that and he'll just, run you crazy with that.

But you've got to understand that when you've been in christ, you are a new creation.

So you've got to understand how to live this new life in christ.

And this is my whole aim.

This is my whole aim with the body, with the people that i talk to, trying to get you to understand that you are not what you used to be.

You are not like you used to be.

You are different.

You may look the same, act the same, talk the same, have the same address, driving in the same car with four bad tires, but you, you are a new creation.

You are a new creation.

And so what do you got to do?

When a child is born that's never been in this world, that child comes in this world.

That's a new baby, a brand new baby to that mama and that father and to everybody that knows that family.

That's a new baby, and that baby don't know nothing.

All it knows when it cries, it wants to eat.

And mom's got to be sensitive enough to know when that baby is hungry and know when that baby is wet and even know when that baby is sick.

There's just something about that internal instinct of mothers that they know what's going on with that baby.

And all the baby can do is cry; don't know nothing.

And the baby grows up in your home.

He grows up around you.

He learns what you learn.

He knows what you know.

He begins to just go on and on and on until he matures.

And then as he matures he will sometimes or she will sometimes adapt our ways, what we say, things we do, even how we talk to our husbands, how we talk to our wives, and how we treat one another.

They watch this.

They see this.

They see.

They know when we lie.

Tell them, baby.

Tell them mama's not home.

They know when we lie.

Your mother ever did you all like that?

Anybody?

Anybody?

Two of you.

The rest want us to think their mother was a saint.

And back in the days the insurance man used to come around and knock on the door and get a dollar here and a dollar there.

And so they learn from us.

You smoke?

They're looking at you.

You drink?

They're looking at you.

You're using profanity?

They're hearing you.

And they're hearing how you talk about the people in the church.

They're hearing how you talk about people in the family.

They hear all that.

And so sometimes; and so that's how they learn.

That's how they, that's how they; they have that wicked, evil nature anyway, that sinful nature anyway.

So when you; but so when that child grows up and has sense enough to; somebody to lead them to christ; the sad part about it usually nobody in that family that they can usually even pattern after to want to be like christ.

You all ain't got to say nothing.

The way these children are today is really, is really picking up the examples of their parents.

And they're doing it in a more sneakier way.

And they have access to things that we didn't have access to.

And they're learning to lie.

They're learning to do all these things.

They're learning how to tap.

Man, we couldn't look at crazy things on television.

If we bought, if we had bought a nasty pornography books and all these things; i mean, we couldn't keep them things in the house.

But these kids got the computer walking around with the phone.

I mean they've got everything.

All they gotta do is turn it on and tap into it and they can see whatever they want to see, hear whatever they want to hear.

And then they're watching.

Then they're watching all these crazy things that their parents cannot handle them, and they have advanced themselves so much more than their parents in technology.

And guess what.

Who gave it to them?

Mama and daddy gave it to them and keeping them supplied, making sure that they have it and have all these.

But you know, but the world that we're living in today, if these people don't know god and have all this stuff, they have access to all this stuff, what do you expect is gonna happen in this world?

Why do you think men at the top make such crazy decisions?

So if the body of christ was not here, god, this world would be a whole lot worse.

I know it.

So when you grow up and you be born again; and i would love to see in our homes that our parents live such a life and love god to such an extent that their children never heard them talking about aunt sally, never heard them talking about sister sue, never heard them downing and killing the pastor and killing other members in the church, and telling them, you shut up, you better not say nothing.

Has that ever happened to anybody?

Well, i hold my hand up.

I hold my hand up.

You better not say nothing.

As if i'm gonna go and tell them what i heard them talking about.

You better not say nothing.

But so whe they're coming up and they're looking at the church, who are they gonna look to?

There's no reason in the world with all the power and authority that resides in us; there's no reason in the world why half our children are not saved.

And i know they have a will.

But your power is strong.

You're serving a powerful god.

And you can say, god, whatever it takes; instead of calling him dumb, instead of calling him crazy, instead of calling him crackheads, instead of calling them all these nasty, dirty, lowdown names, you don't want to work.

You're sorry.

You're gonna always be sorry.

You ain't gonna never have nothing.

You're putting all that in their head.

But just turn them over to god and look at them and say, honey, you're going the way you're going but you ain't gonna last out there long because i've got prayer behind you, baby.

You're gonna be this.

You're gonna be a choir singer.

You're gonna be an usher.

You're gonna be a preacher.

You're gonna be this.

You're gonna be my lawyer.

You're gonna be mama's doctor.

And start instilling things in their head.

If you instill crazy things and if that takes root, then why not instill good things and allow that to take root?

Can i get a witness?

And so when you think about it, you just can't come to church and just preach happy messages.

You just can't come to church and preach and preach words and say things that everybody wants to hear.

You just can't.

You just can't have church.

As the preacher said, the church is turning out, turning out today more or less like a social club, a country club, and just a, just a gathering of us and no anointing.

We just can't do that.

