Bulldogs beat Sac State in home opener

The last time fresno state played sacramento state tom brandstater was the team's quarterback.

That was 2007.

The bulldogs won by three touchdowns.

They have not lost to an f-c-s school since 1982...24 straight wins... but sac state in particular is an intriguing opponent because the hornets have so many valley guys on their roster.

Running back demetrius warren went to bullard.

Defensive back allen perryman is from lemoore.

Lineman ben sorensen went to buchanan... the first touchdown of the game was scored by the bulldogs...also by a valley guy...dejonte o'neal...an eight-yard run late in the first quarter...fresno state up seven-nothing.

Bulldogs would be up 10-3 at half time.

They wouldn't score again until the fourth quarter...but they'd score quite a bit...dontel james with a 17- yard run to make it 17-3...he finished with 121 yards.

Then through the air chason virgil finds keesean johnson for a four-yard touchdown.

Later...virgil to johnson again, this one from 11-yards out.

Bulldogs win big, 31-3.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers... chason virgil threw the ball 42 times, he completed about half of those passes...for 274 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Dontel james...121 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The bulldogs' win was their 25th straight against teams from the football championship subdivision... sports central's scott bemis was there to see the whole thing unfold.

He joins us now live at bulldog stadium with what coach deruyter and the players are saying after they wrapped this one up.

Scott andrew, big win for the bulldogs tonight, they needed this.

Adlib coach deruyter knows this week against toledo the bulldogs need to play better... tim deruyter "we just get a lot better.

We gotta get better at fundamentals.

We're still not blocking every things, every play the right way, we still are missing tackles on defense, we just gotta get better."

