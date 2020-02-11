Global  

A Columbus woman who works to preserve local history will attend the opening of the National Museum of American History and Culture.
A columbus woman who works to preserve local history will attend the opening of the national museum of african american history and culture.

Laverne leech is a volunteer at a museum right here in columbus that tells the stories of contribution of african- americans in this area.

Wcbi's victoria bailey visited r.e.

Hunt museum and cultural center.

She joins us in the studio with a look inside.

Aundrea, right in our own back yard are historic limited editions, prints, art and photographs of men and women who made an impact on american history.

And they lived and worked here in lowndes county.

The r.e.

Hunt museum is open tuedays from 1- 5 p.m.

For more information to schedule visits, check out our website at wcbi.com.

