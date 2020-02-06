Suspect still at large following shooting death in Green Bay

In other local news... ((tom)) a suspect in a shooting death in green bay remains at large.

The shooting took place in an apartment building at 7-30 cherry street yesterday aftertoon.

Police remained on the scene today.

Local five's terry kovarik is live from our green bay newsroom with more--terry?

Green bay police are not releasing many details in the shooting.

But they are saying this was not a random incident.

Officers were called to 7-30 cherry street sunday afternoon.

When they arrived at the apartment building, the found one man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators are not yet releasing a suspect description or what type of fire arm was involved.

But police say it appears the shooter and victim knew each other, the shooting has some long-time neighbors surprised.

Andrew teale: "my fiance had actually saw the woman run out and call police screaming about her kids inside.

Then i came out and that's when all the police started showing up.

Then the ambulance and we did see the gentleman that was wheeled out on the stretcher that had died.

Investigators are looking for any one who may have seen anything at 7- 30 cherry street around 4:30 sunday afternoon.

If you have information you're asked to contact green bay police.

Live from the newsroom, terry kovarik.

Local five news.