Brown Water Concerning Residents

Brown Water Concerning Residents
Brown Water Concerning Residents

Klaf news at five" > good afternoon.

I'm danielle grossman ... and i'm adam hooper.... thank you for choosing acadiana's klaf news at five.

Brown water isn't appealing to most people looking to quench their thirst---cook or bathe.

Residents in water works district three---encompassing parts of lafayette---iberia-- -and st martin parishes are dealing with dark colored water.

Klaf's chris welty finds out---if the water is safe.

&lt;nats of water: "is the water safe in our community."

Friday night---jonathan cole didn't expect to see dark brown water coming from the faucet when he went to bathe his son."no bath.

I had just got done mowing the grass, so i was also in a situation."

Nats: so what's causing this brown water?

Ronald daigle plant manager of iberia parish water works district three says iron is to blame.

When the lines are flushed or if there is construction in the area disrupting the pipes consumers will see a bit of discoloration in their water.

Ronald daigle plant manager of iberia parish water works district three says iron is to blame.

When the lines are flushed or if there is construction in the area disrupting the pipes consumers will see a bit of discoloration in their water.

"when you're working with an iron removal facility, you're going to have an iron coating thorughout your system."

Stand up: the coteau area is known for having a high volume of iron and once the water comes into the treatment plant, it goes through wash tanks like this to separate the iron so you have clean drinking water when it pours from your faucet.

"color is only classified as a nussiance.

It's nothing harmful to health.

If there was anything harmful, we would put out a public notice."

Daigle says---in march the department of health and hospitals and an independent lab tested the water.

"all of our tests came back well in compliance and we could not find any other issues with water works district three."

Nats: cole says he and his family will remain cautious.

"some of our neighbors, my family included, we do not drink the water.

We'll bathe in it, and wash in it."

Cole says this has been an on and off issue for years."tubs, we notice the line, there is a residue.

Water as far as the washing machine and dishwasher, it takes a little more soap to try and get things clean and it still leaves a residue."

In lafayette, chris welty, acadiana's klaf news.> plant manager ronald daigle says if residents are concerned---his crew will test the water to ensure everyone is safe.daigle went on to say the best way for residents to flush their line is to turn on a faucet outside



Dirty tap water has Rio residents on edge

Rio De Janeiro (AFP) Feb 6, 2020 First the water was dirty, then it was full of detergent: Rio de...
Terra Daily - Published


