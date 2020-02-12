Celebrated worldwide each year, was commemorated on monday, -- as hundreds of muslims from all over the four state region gathered in hagerstown to celebrate eid al adha.

Whag's justina latimer has the story.

<< rafiq mahdi:eid al adha justina latimer standup: the holiday is also known as sacrifice of feast..which is the second of two muslim holidays that is celebrated world wide each year justina latimer reporting: and this year hundreds of residents from all over the four state area gathered at hager hall to celebrate rafiq mahdi: it begins with an early morning prayer service..,,,,a man will lead the prayer and after the prayer he will give a brief cermon justina latimer reporting: a cermon that teaches people of islamic faith the importance of sacrafice.

Rafiq mahdi: its about making the efforts to try to live everyday in a way that would be according what is pl;easing to god.

Justina latimer reporting: although many who celebrate the holiday come from different backgrounds some say that gatherings like this one is a good way to bring the community together.

Yasmine sayede: and if you see the diversity..

You know you have africans....you have indonesians in realtions,, event elder: muslims, chirstians, jews, we are brothers!

Justina latimer reporting: reporting in hagerstown justina latimer whag news