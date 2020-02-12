Global  

It’s the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and today hundreds from all over the four state region gathered at Hager Hall to celebrate Eid Al Adha also known as “Sacrifice Feast.”
Celebrated worldwide each year, was commemorated on monday, -- as hundreds of muslims from all over the four state region gathered in hagerstown to celebrate eid al adha.

Whag's justina latimer has the story.

&lt;&lt; rafiq mahdi:eid al adha justina latimer standup: the holiday is also known as sacrifice of feast..which is the second of two muslim holidays that is celebrated world wide each year justina latimer reporting: and this year hundreds of residents from all over the four state area gathered at hager hall to celebrate rafiq mahdi: it begins with an early morning prayer service..,,,,a man will lead the prayer and after the prayer he will give a brief cermon justina latimer reporting: a cermon that teaches people of islamic faith the importance of sacrafice.

Rafiq mahdi: its about making the efforts to try to live everyday in a way that would be according what is pl;easing to god.

Justina latimer reporting: although many who celebrate the holiday come from different backgrounds some say that gatherings like this one is a good way to bring the community together.

Yasmine sayede: and if you see the diversity..

You know you have africans....you have indonesians in realtions,, event elder: muslims, chirstians, jews, we are brothers!

Justina latimer reporting: reporting in hagerstown justina latimer whag news >> tasmin: students




