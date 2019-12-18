What's In Season Right Now At Tanners Orchards?

You're watching "living well" o wmbd.

Here is greg from tannard orchard.

Tell us about tanners.

>> well, we're north of peoria about 20 miles on route 40.

We have been there since 1947.

We do you pick apples.

The farm market with the bakery and pretty well a lot of weekend activity.

>> so your grandpa started this?

>> my grandfather yes.

>> what is in season now that we're talking about apples.

>> i have honey crisp and jonathan gold.

>> they are really sweet and crunchy.

What is unique about them, when you bite into them, the cells break open unlike the jonathan where they don't break open.

>> these are the jonathans.

>> okay.

And are they sweet?

>> they are more tart apples.

And then, the golden delicious, they are a sweet apple too.

>> it makes a difference what is in season.

You all brought other goodies.

We did, a brought apple butter, honey, apple sauce and caramel sauce.

The apple cider, apple cider doughnuts.

>> we grind up different varieties.

We prefer to use jonathan, golden delicious and add whatever else we can did.

Absolutely love the flavor.

It's some of the best cider i ever had.

You also make your own caramel.

In the spring, early on in may, april, may, they fire up the kettles and make caramel for two weeks.

Put it in the little jars and we do a pound and a half of this.

I don't know how many cases of that.

Put it in big number 10 cans and use in the bakery for the pies.

When we're open, they make it on a regular basis for caramel apples.

>> you cannot go to tanners and not get the doughnuts.

We have a dough nut fryer that cranks them out.

We fire them up and run them all day on the weekend.

>> wow, absolutely delicious stuff.

What is your favorite apple?

>> i really like the fujis.

What do you like about them?

>> probably the sweetest apple around.

Another one i really like too.

One of the cameramen talk about was the ambrosia.

>> that's our chief meteorologist chris yates.

But you don't carry that one.

>> it's a club variety and they grow them in british columbia and out west.

It's a really good apple.

I think in a few years we will be able to get a hold of them.

>> if you would like to stop by and visit tanners for yourself.

They are open from 8:00 to eight time every day.

The you pick session is open from 10:00 to five:00.

Visit tanners orchard.com for more information.

Thank you so much for coming in.

In addition to eating apples, i love cooking them.

