What Galaxy Note 7 owners need to know

Rod: samsung shares plummeting today -- as the company continues to warn customers about its dangerous galaxy note seven.

Carrie: owners are being urged to get rid of the smartphone.

Newschannel nine's andrew donovan has the real deal on this handheld explosive.

Andrew: central new york fliers will hear this on some flights.

"samsung galaxy note 7 phones are not to be charged or powered on during this flight."

Andrew: american airlines adding to the warnings from the aviation industry around the world and here at home.

Christina callahan: "yes it can be an inconvenience, but for us, and airlines and faa, safety first."

Andrew: hancock airport executive director christina callahan says there's no way to enforce the ban, it's up to the honor system for each passenger.

Christina callahan: "the devices are permitted to go through the check point we dont foresee that changing.

Using them on board aircraft is something we're encouraging people not to do."

Steve ganyard: "everybody who has one has an inherent reason not to turn it on for their own safety, much less the safety of their fellow passengers" andrew: the warning goes beyond flying.

Nats from samsung note intro: "all new samsung galaxy note 7..."

Andrew: samsung is urging owners to turn their devices off immediately -- to avoid a battery explosion in your hands.

Joni barwick / samsung phone owner: "i call it exploding because this did shoot pieces of whatever was inside the phone out" andrew: 35 phone fires have been reported nationwide.

Sot - nathan dornacher / samsung phone owner: "the last thing i would have thought a new device could burn down my car" andrew: so here's what owners of the smartphone need to do.... power down your phone -- call samsung or go back to where you bought your phone.

Your galaxy note seven can be replaced with the s7 or s7 edge, or you can choose a replacement and the cost difference will be refunded.

Customers who only want the latest phone can get a loaner until something newer comes out.

Andrew: neither verizon wireless nor at&t allowed a spokesperson to talk with us, but verizon says it stopped selling the phone and will waive the re- stocking fee for customers.

Live in dewitt, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

Carrie: