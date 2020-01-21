Beware of this banking scam

Right now.

This one involving the scammers posing as companies working with local banks to offer discounted insurance.

Leigh -- pulaski county's sheriff calls this scam more realistic than others... it even uses the logos of local banks to get you to buy health, life and even dental insurance.

It also asks you to contact the response processing center -- and just doing a google search of that center, every result is a scam alert.

"dental?

A bank selling denta insurance?

I've got an issue with that."

:04 to :12 jon anfinson is the president and ceo of the better business bureau of southwest missouri.

He said the first red flag is that scammers connected themselves to a bank.

:15 to :22 "banks don't normall try and sell dental, health and life insurance.

They sell credit life but that is in regards to covering the loans they sell, and only to their members."

"if this ca from a bank and it was my bank, even though it sounds weird, i'd go ahead and call the bank."

" this is not something your bank or credit card company will ask you because they already have the information."

Pulask county sheriff ronald long says several local banks contacted him last week.

He said bank customers came forward about a suspicious offer of discounted rates on health and life and dental insurance, but customers said it seemed legit because their bank's logo was on the offer.

Long says this is a new scam, but scammers still requested bank account information, social security numbers, and driver's license i.d.

"i've never seen a many frauds as i have over the past couple of years that are coming out in play where individuals are contacting victims by phone, by email by regular mail, any way they can do it it's being done these days."

Anfinso searched the response processing center, alleged to be in north carolina, where these pulaski county bank customers were directed to send their personal information.

"first pictures ar in regards to the military or sports, or there's a picture of bruce springsteen."

"if you're small town bank in small town missouri, i think the last thing you're going to do is have people respond to a place in north carolina."

"very simple.

Don't jump whe someone asks you, check.

Ask questions first."

The sheriff says no one has reported being a victim of this scam.

But if the scammers have contacted you, you can file a consumer complaint online through the missouri attorney general's office.

We'll have this information on our webstory at kspr dot-com.

The sheriff says to never give out your personal information, and if you are a victim of this or any scam, call police right away.

