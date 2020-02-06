Dre and Bow Decide to Do a No-Gift Valentine's Day

After revealing that they never like each other's gifts, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) decide to skip the gifts altogether and spend the money they would have spent on gifts on a nice dinner for themselves.

From 'The Gauntlet,' season 6, episode 15 of black-ish.

Watch black-ish TUESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.