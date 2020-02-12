Global  

In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability

From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic presidential candidates made a case Tuesday for their electability.
Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House race and dealing a setback to moderate rival Joe Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place.

Moderate Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished a close second after edging out Sanders in last week's chaotic and disputed first nominating contest in Iowa.

Both campaigns have asked for a partial recanvass of Iowa results.

Sanders, a progressive senator from neighboring Vermont, prevailed after fending off attacks from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat in the Nov.

3 election against Republican President Donald Trump.

"This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders told supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It was also a good night for Senator Amy Klobuchar, who rode a wave of momentum from a strong debate on Friday into a third-place finish.




