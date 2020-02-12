Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders topped the field at Tuesday's New Hampshire primary - his first bona fide win after his strong finish at last week's muddled Iowa caucuses.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "This victory here is the beginning of the end of Donald Trump." The progressive Senator from Vermont now emerges as the de facto front runner in the race to defeat Donald Trump.

The two moderates who finished behind Sanders made the case for their broader appeal: (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PETE BUTTIGIEG, SAYING: "In this election season, we've been told by some that you must either by for revolution or you are for the status quo.

Where does that leave the rest of us?

Most Americans don't see where they fit in that polarized vision, and we can't defeat the most divisive president in modern American history by tearing down anyone who doesn't agree with us 100% of the time." Buttigieg came in second after edging out Sanders in last week’s chaotic and disputed Iowa caucuses.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

AMY KLOBUCHAR, SAYING: "We have beaten the odds every step of the way," It was also a good night for Senator Amy Klobuchar, who rode a wave of momentum from a strong debate on Friday into a third-place finish.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

AMY KLOBUCHAR, SAYING: "Donald Trump's worst nightmare is that the people in the middle, the people who have had enough of the name calling and the mud slinging have someone to vote for in November." Senator Elizabeth Warren had another disappointing night coming in fourth, but vowed to keep fighting.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

ELIZABETH WARREN, SAYING: "The fight to save our democracy is an uphill battle but our campaign is built for the long haul...and we are just getting started." (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) JOE BIDEN, SAYING: “It ain’t over, man.

It’s just getting started.” Joe Biden came in fifth.

Facing a shellacking, Biden left New Hampshire earlier in the day to head to South Carolina, where he brushed off his lowa finishes in the first two states.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) JOE BIDEN, SAYING: "We need to hear from Nevada and South Carolina and Super Tuesday states and beyond..." Biden in particular is banking on South Carolina, where he has enjoyed strong support among African-American voters.

The fight for the nomination now heads to Nevada, where caucuses will be held on the 22nd of February.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "We're going to Nevada, we're going to South Carolina, we're going to win those states as well."