What do you get when you mix a White Tiger and the Bengals?

Mix a white tiger and the cincinnati bengals?

Two rare breeds that both origionated in ohio... that's right... white bengal tigers were first bred in ohio so what does this have to do with the bengals?

Well today... the team unveiled their new all white uniforms... nike designed the uniforms, which feature black stripes on the shoulder pads and hips and the orange and black "b" on the chest.

It also features orange tint around the nameplates.

Early in the season for a game this big... aside from the rivalry..

It's the




