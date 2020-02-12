Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CJ volleyball beats Webb in two sets

CJ volleyball beats Webb in two sets

Video Credit: KSNF - Published < > Embed
CJ volleyball beats Webb in two setsCarl Junction defends home court vs rival.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CJ volleyball beats Webb in two sets

And wyandotte still at ten.

High school volleyball.

Carl junction home against rival webb city.1st set.

Cj junior lexi miller at the net.

First she gets the block.

Then she jumps bacup for the kill and the point.lady bulldogs building th lead.later first set.

Sylvilawson.

The set to junior middle hitter olivia lewis who hammers it home.

Lady bulldogs won the opening set 25-13.2nd set.

Webb looking for spark.

Madi ferguson the assist to mallarie flfor the kill.

But carl wi too many weapons.

Mackenzie stinnett with a big kill.and carl wins in two sets.-13, 25-13 over webb.

Softball.

Joplin hosting mcdonald




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.