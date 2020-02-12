SWB Railriders Drop Game One in Governors' Cup Championship

It's been a long 7-year wait -- but the scranton wilkes-barre railriders are back in the governor's cup finals -- and tonight they took p-n-c field for game 1 of their series with gwinnett.- as is tradition in baseball for the championship -- both teams lining the baselines for introductions- but once things got going, it was all braves...in the 1st...sean kazmar with two on...deep to left-center and gone, a 3-run shot, gwinnett up 3-0- jordan montgomery didn't make it out of the 1st for scranton wilkes- barre...braeden schlehuber with a bloop single to center, that scores 2 more, 6 in all for gwinnett in the 1st- jake cave did what he could to keep his team in the game...in the 2nd, goes down the left field line, off the foul pole for a solo shotbut it wasn't nearly enough tonight, railriders drop game 1, 7-4.

Robin deehan has more from p-n-c field.

<<robin deehan -- eyewitness sports>>"despite a late push in the 8th inning the railriders couldn't overcome the six runs gwinnett put up int he first frame against left handed pitcher jordan montgomery."<<al pedrique -- railriders head coach>>"right away he didn't look like he had the rhythm going i think the lead off walk bothered him, he's a great control pitcher, in the first inning i think he got him out of his rhythm a little bit and then he threw some good change-up but you could tell he didn't have a good command of his fastball."<<jake cave -- railriders lf>>"jordan's been great all year he just had a rough one today, it's going to happen, he's going to have a long career, it's going to happen at some point it just happened today, but our offense is going, everyone looked good, relievers looked good we're just going to have to come out tomorrow and get a strong start tomorrow and even it up."<<al pedrique -- railriders head coach>> "gwinnett has been playing good baseball the last month and a half, i said earlier, we're going to have to attack early, score first, because they got a different ball club and right now you can tell they are swinging the bat well."<<robin deehan -- eyewitness sports>>"the railriders will look to even the series in game 2 of the best of five series, wednesday night here at pnc field, first pitch is set for 6:35, in moosic i'm robin deehan back to you."