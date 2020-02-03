At the Net: September 13th

The edinburg bobcats and the vela sabercats facing off in a big district volleyball match..

Each team won their opener..

So tonight... bobcats and sabercats both looking to go 2 and oh..

Let's get the highlights rolling... and what a great crowd at edinburg high school... as you can see, for some t-shirts were optional..

We start with the sabercats slamming away... jaida muhammad up and at em... bobcats try to counter -- but watch out for the tall drink of water in the middle.

Bianca cortez with the nice block... and the gym was getting loud..

The vela sabercats out to a 14-3 start in the 1st set..

Edinburg would rally back though..

Tianna howard fires it over..

Then marissa arce bringing the heat... bobcats claw back to get within 4 points.

But vela not going away... julissa cuellar sets it --- and nicole avelar says i got ya girl..

We're bringing the boom vela goes on to win in 3 sets... 25-20, 25-20, and 25-16 other scores tonight..

Brownsville hanna and weslaco go to 5 sets... hanna wins it..

Progreso sweeps la feria mcallen memorial with a 4 set win over mission los fresnos the winner of harlingen south and edinburg north defeats psja southwest