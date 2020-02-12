'Supplier Summit' at Buena Vista HVAC plant

A factory in buena vista had a very special conference to look to the future today.

The munters hvac plant suppliers gathered to talk about what the company does there.

The buena vista factory is one of 30 worldwide owned by the swedish company, but it is unique in that it primarily works on large, custom climate control systems for high-tech companies.

Scott haines, president, air treatment business, munters: "with the data center business surge that we're seeing today, we're expecting this to continue and move on into the future with some big companies like facebook and google and apple are actually having some of their data center products made right here, in buena vista, virginia."

The munters plant is one of several in the hvac business in the buena vista area, though each has different specialties.

Health