City Hall Grant

Sept. 13, 2016
City Hall Grant

New life and jobs.

A northeast mississippi town commits to preserving its past.

West point approved 35 thousand dollars in matching money for the next phase of restoring its 108-year-old city hall.

The money would match about 140 thousand dollars in state grant money the city hopes to receive.

The 175 thousand dollars would pay for roof and limestone repairs and other work.

Phase one




