Nixon visits Springfield ahead of veto session on Wednesday

### missouri's veto session begins tomorrow.

Ky3's kadee brosseau breaks down some of the hot-button issues.

Governor nixon made a stop in springfield today -- one day before the legislature gets its final say on hotly- debated issues like gun rights expansion and voter i-d requirements.

"tomorrow, legislators will return to jefferson city for the annual veto session.

As they do, i've called on them to do one simple task: read the veto messages."

This legislative session, governor jay nixon rejected more than 20 measures.

"nats - gunshot supporters of s-b 656, say allowing conceal and carry without a permit, strengthens gun owner's abilities to protect themselves....but nixon stands by his veto.

"i support conceal and carry, i've signed bills to expand all of those.

But this goes way too far.

When you say you take away training for conceal carry for handguns, that training is very, very valuable."

At his stop in springfield, nixon also discussed a bill that would require voters to present a photo i-d at the polls.

"nats - ballot" ....supporters say h-b 16-31 would prevent voter fraud...but nixon says it makes voting more difficult for missourians.

"it chooses a specific population and says 'you have to do something different that you've never had to do before, even though you may have voted at the same poll for 50 years."

Nixon also touched on lesser-known bills like s-b 867, which would raise fees at the d-m-v on things like licensing... "nats - car passing" ...those in favor say it would help license offices in rural areas...but nixon, disagrees.

"a missourian could be facing an additional $12 in new fees on top of the $3.50 that the license can already charge."

Nixon concluded that the choices are ultimately up to lawmakers...but urges them to think twice before their final decision.

"do they help missourians and move our state forward, or do they hurt missourians and move us back?"

If you'd like to take a look at all the bills nixon vetoed and his veto letters for each one, i've posted information on how to do that on our website, k-y-3 dot com.