IN Video Gambling Advocates Search for Support in Evansville

Bill smythe says, "while i am certain that the casinos are not excited about the possibility of competition, the state of illinois has benefited from the gross revenue increases from both casinos and and video gaming terminals."

Lobbyists for legalized video gambling are reaching out to evansville area businesses to get a bill passed.

There are thirteen gaming properties in the state of indiana... including the casino in evansville.

Advocates for video gambling say -- the rest of the state should be able to take advantage of the benefits of electronic terminals... and it could mean a big increase in tax revenue for the state.

Amanda... lobbyists making a stop in evansville... asking people to get on board with a bill allowing video gambling in liquor licensed establishments like taverns... and bowling alleys.

Advocates of the bill say they want voters to take the issue up with candidates this election.

People interested in what video gambling could mean for them and their business gathered to learn more and ask questions to lobbyists with the indiana amusement and music operations association.

Advocates of the bill use illinois as an example of what could happen in indiana.

A bill was passed there in 2012 -- and according to presenters -- the average establishment nets 60-thousand dollars a year.

Bill smythe says, "we're expecting roughly 3,000-3,500 businesses would benefit directly and those dollars would stay in the state.

Small business owners would go out and employ more people.

It would expend economies in all of the communities.

So, whereas there is somewhat of a monopoly with the thirteen properties now, we're talking about something that would be much more robust for everyone in the state of indiana."

Part of the bill includes language allowing communities to opt out... and with the casino in evansville... voters could say video gambling is not what is best for this community.

Advocates of the bill say it would mean big bucks for the state and small business.

80 percent of the tax money collected would go to roads and infrastructure -- split between the state and local government.

The bill allows for five machines for establishments that limit entry to 21 and older... and ten machines for truck stops.

In illinois... lobbyists say the average machine in a bar makes a hundred dollars a day... two hundred dollars a day at a truck stop.

