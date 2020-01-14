Athlete of the Week: La Pine's Ben Plant

At your athlete of the week!

Dakota?

Hey guys!

You're right, fall sports are in full swing.

It's time for athlete of the week!

All of our local high school athletes have been working so hard this season.

This week, the voting came down to 3 awesome athletes.

First up for the la pine hawks, ben plant for his 30 yard rushing touch down friday against culver.

Next is ryan tennant for his interception for the summit storm against the ashland grizzlies.

And finally, carson cromwell for that amazing one handed catch for mountain view high school.

It was a close call but it looks like la pine's ben plant takes it this week with over 3 thousand votes.

Congratulations to ben for becoming our robberson ford athlete of the week.

For his efforts, he will receive a gift card to dutch bros, and a certificate honoring him as our athlete of the week.

If you would like to submit a nominee for athlete of the week, send us an email