City Hall Approves Contract To Look At Bird Refuge Stench

The smell coming from the bird refuge.

That's right..

If you've ever driven, walked or biked by here, you know what we are talking about.

Today, councilmembers unanimously gave parks and rec the go ahead to try and figure out a solution.

04-08 12-15 quick 47-51 doug petty visitor 03:45:40 "yes, it does smell, every once in a while.

It does smell pretty bad."

Oh the stench!

Even visitors like doug petty from las vegas can't get away from it..

Doug petty visitor 03:46:08 "this is a beautiful area, they should do something to clean it up and make it nice."

Since it's inception in the 1920's, the bird refuge has been raising a stinkand changing colors, from green, to orange, and brown, and rember when it was pink?

Jill zachary parks and recreation director 03:36:26 "well the one that's most popular is what we call the pepto pink.

That one is terrible because it shows how dysfunctional the system is" .

The parks and recreaton department wants to deal with that dysfunction by hiring an outside consultant to study three proposed alternatives to kill the stench..

The first alternative--is to do nothing.

Jill zachary parks and recreation director 03:38:07 "so the firs alternative is kind of the don't do anything.

One thing the bird refuge has done has gotten shallower as sediment deposits.

So eventually, it would probably take 100 years, it could be dry again."

The second option is to allow more water to flow between the ocean and the bird refuge.

And, the third is a little more complex.

Jill zachary parks and recreation director 03:39:14 "the third option is quite a bit more significant, it would include a lot of the second option.

But it also be looking at selective dredging and re-contouring and habitat improvements."

Whatever option is chosen, there is a lot of vested interest this area.... doug petty visitor 03:46:25 "it a beautiful piece of real estate here.

I mean you can't beat it."

Again, the council approved the parks and rec contract to hire a consulting firm to study ways to improve water quality and hence the smell.

The money to pay for the contract comes from the parks and recreation department's own budget.

