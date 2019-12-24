Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cyber Security Seminar Offers Guidance to Avoid Identity The

Cyber Security Seminar Offers Guidance to Avoid Identity The

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Cyber Security Seminar Offers Guidance to Avoid Identity The

Cyber Security Seminar Offers Guidance to Avoid Identity The

The Chemung Canal Trust Company stopped by the Steele Memorial Library to educate the community on how to protect yourself against identity theft and fraudulent behavior.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cyber Security Seminar Offers Guidance to Avoid Identity The

In the studio, samantha lantz, 18 news.

Chemung canal trust company stopped by the steele memorial library in elmira today to educate the community on how to protect yourself against identity theft and fraudulent behavior.

18 news reporter, ryan ruff has the story.

Identity theft is not to be taken lightly.

In fact, javelin strategy and research indicated that 15 billion dollars were stolen from 13.1 million people last year.

Therefore, the chemung canal trust company held an educational seminar to help prevent identity theft or provide assistance to those who feel they are already in danger.

Effectively communicating with your bank, may be the most important step.

Jennifer tiffany: "check their bank statements regularly, make sure those transactions are theirs.

Report any lost or stolen items directly to their bank or credit card companies immediately.

All these things, your bank is only here to help you.

So always be open and honest and talk to them about it."

Hackers and cyber thieves often resort to tactical deception or phishing as a means of obtaining your critical banking information.

Patrick mcfarland: "phishing is a psychological process where people try to instill trust in you in order to gain your personally identifiable information."

One critical feature to avoid phishing and identity theft is to maintain complex, but memorable passwords.

Jennifer tiffany: "more lengthy passwords are better.

Upper case, lower case, special characters, not using your last name, not using your address, not using anything that is going to be something that someone is already going to know about you."

This cyber security seminar marks just one event of an entire series of community conversations with the chemung canal trust company.

Patrick mcfarland: "this is, i believe the fifth cyber security seminar that we are doing.

With more to come, this is kind of an ongoing presentation to the community to help raise awareness."

In october and november, the community conversation series will highlight basic investing and financial planning for retirement.

Reporting




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It? [Video]What Is 'Juice Jacking' And How Can You Avoid It?

Please don't fire up your devices on free USB public charging stations. Just don't. That's because depending on the vulnerability they exploit, they would have access to everything you would have..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

CYBER SECURITY: Cyber security expert Casey Ellis on protecting your identity during the holiday shopping season [Video]CYBER SECURITY: Cyber security expert Casey Ellis on protecting your identity during the holiday shopping season

Cyber security expert Casey Ellis on protecting your identity during the holiday shopping season

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.