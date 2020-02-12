Annual Veto Session in Jefferson City

Up."

Jennifer: missouri's republican-dominated legislature keeps making history by vetoing dozens of governor jay nixon's vetoes.

Coming into today, nixon was already the most over-ridden governor in our state's history.

Today we're monitoring whether the legislature will enact a photo id requirement to vote and if missourians will no longer need a permit to carry concealed weapons.

Jennifer: our nick thompson joins us now live from the state capitol... where both the house and senate are still working through the annual veto session.

Nick: here in a public building like the capitol, i wouldn't be able to carry a concealed weapon but in most places in missouri if i want to carry concealed in public, i would need to go to my county sheriff's office to get a concealed carry permit.

Senate bill 656, would allow anyone who is legally allowed to have a firearm under federal law to carry that weapon concealed without a permit in missouri.

That eliminates the cost of a permit, the training requirement and background check missourians have to pass at their county sheriff's office.

Today hundreds of people from mom's demand action for gun sense in america are here in red t-shirts.

They're joined in opposition to this bill by the fraternal order of police.

Governor nixon says folks charged with a felony but not yet convicted, people convicted of misdeameanor assault and people with two or more misdemeanor drug convictions are examples of people who would automatically be able to carry concealed if this legislation passes.

A springfield republican was instrumental in drafting this legislation, and doesn't believe missourians should have to get approval for a right already granted to them.

Becky morgan, mo chapter leader, mom's demand action for gun sense in america: "i think that with all rights come responsibilites.

And it just makes common sense if you are going to carry loaded hand guns out in public that you should have some knowledge and some training on how to do that safely.

So that you don't hurt yourself, or somebody else."

State rep.

Eric burlison, (r) springfield: "the constitution enumerates your right to defend yourself.

You don't need another permit to defend yourself.

The constitution is your permit to defend yourself."

Nick: lawmakers are also considering whether to override governor nixon's veto of house bill 1631, which would require missourians to present a government issued photo id at the polls.

Republicans maintain the requirement is needed to protect the integrity of elections and eliminate voter fraud.

During last spring's regular session, democrats opposing the bill struck a compromise with republicans -- which would allow anyone who doesnt have a photo id to sign a document under penalty of perjury that they are who they say they are.

Nixon in springfield yesterday told us turnout in the august primary was only 25 percent, and he just doesn't see any reason why the legislature should make it more difficult for missourians to exercise their right to vote.

Nick: now the missouri house has voted to override nixon's veto of the photo id requirement, the senate is currently discussing this bill and it will become law over nixon's objections should the senate pass it with a two-thirds majority.

With the gun bill being the issue most eyes are turned to today, neither chamber has taken it up yet.

