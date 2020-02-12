News Maker: Dan Nick

Action news is your local election news headquarters.

In less than 8 weeks voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots for the next president of the united states.

States.and by all accounts, this year's election will be a close contest between two candidates who's unfavorable numbers could keep many voters from going to the polls altogether.some people fear that a distrust of the system will create future disenfranchised voters ... turned off by the whole political system.that's why one area man is spearheading a rock the vote essay for middle and high school students.

3 joining me now is dan nick ... with rock the vote erie.

Dan thanks for joining us tonight.

Dan could you briefly explain how you got involved with this project?

What's your educational background?

Q# ... what is the objective of this essay?

Q# ... who can participate?

What grade level are we talking about?

Q# ... why is it important for students ... most of whom are not old enough to vote ... to participate in this contest?

Q# ... what is the topic on which the students will write about?

Q# ... and i understand that there is an added incentive?

Some prizes are being offered?

Q# ... where can students ... 3 parents and teachers get more i?

Information?

3 3 dan nick, with rock the vote- erie, good luck on the essay contest and thanks for visiting with us tonight.

Tonight.

3 stay