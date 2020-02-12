L and order s-v-u..

Gotham and jurassic park ... voiced shang.

((mike))social media in the tech news today.((dan))what a surprise...hey?the big social media news deals with "is he or isn't he?in tech talk...leave it to bieber.

((dan reynolds reporting)) <<justin bieber got mad and quit instagram a few weeks ago.

Or did he?

I can't keep up.

He was upset with the reaction to his photos with his gal pal, sofia richie.

Daughter of lionel.

Justin didn't like some of the comments.

Selena gomegot involved.

What is this "days of our livesthere were reports he came back.

He id no.

I don't know.

S of this airing of tech talk, biebs was off instagram.

St tuned.if you follow that fellow, you're bummed that he bagged instagram.

Use fabooks new app for teens....lifestage.

Take a vid, frame it and your friends view your profile to check things out.

She looks upset that bieber is off instram.users must be under 21 to access lifestage.

Leaves me and tom out.if you're using lifestage on iphone, make sure you've downloaded an important security update.nasty new malware allows attackers to see nearly everything on your phone.

So update your device now.facebook fixing a problem.

Humans are out -- algithms are in.people will no longer write news descriptions and headlines for news topics.

Facebook was accused of political bias in it's "trending topics."

Critic said facebook had a liberal bias.

The contract journalists doing the writing are gone.employees will now go through political bias training.>>((mike))a lot going happening on the social media fron((dan))and here's an update on justin bieber.

He is still off instagram as far as we can tell.i've linked you to the new facebook p...and to the iphone security fix.

Go to my wabash valley dot com...clk on sections...then lifestyle and tech talk.

Look for leave it to bieber.

((mike))after the