Chelsea Clinton visits Roanoke Valley

The focus was on education again today, as chelsea clinton visited the roanoke valley.

She was here to campaign for the national democratic ticket that includes her mother and senator tim kaine.

In an interview with wdbj7, she also addressed questions about hillary clinton's health.

Jean and melissa, here at roanoke college, the issue was access to an affordable college education.

During the first event it was early childhood learning, chelsea clinton was making her first visit to roanoke, and her first stop was the small steps learning academy in roanoke.

There she met with students, parents and staff to highlight hillary clinton's plan to expand pre-school programs. she also spoke with wdbj7 about her mother's bout with pneumonia, and her plan to return to the campaign trail tomorrow.

She said her mother is doing well.

Chelsea clinton: she's released the same amount of medical information that governor romney and president obama did in 2012.

She going to release even more medical information, that's a significant contrast to mr. trump, so i thinkn people know a lot about her health.

They've seen her now for 40-some odd years as a public figure being really healthy, vibrant, so i just hope they know we all get sick and so she had to take a few days off, and she'll be back on the trail tomorrow.

We'll also have more from her appearance here at roanoke college, jean, she heard from students and graduates who are struggling to pay for their college education.

One republican in virginia said he welcomed clinton's visit to roanoke because it reminds voters of the choice at the top of the ticket.

We also asked salem delegate greg habeeb about affordable education.

Greg habeeb, (r) salem, says, you can always tell when an election is getting close because democrats are offering people free stuff.

So before it was a close election, here you go, some free healthcare, now apparently it's free education, free pre-k, free everthing else.

The clinton education plan would be paid with federal money but also would require colleges and universities to be better funded at the state level.