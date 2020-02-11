AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:06s - Published AAP sweeps Delhi polls 2020: PM Modi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal|OneIndia News AAP SWEEPS DELHI WITH 62 SEATS. BJP GETS 8 SEATS & CONG DRAWS A BLANK, PM MODI CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL OVER LANDSLIDE VICTORY,SHOTS FIRED AT AAP CANDIDATE NARESH YADAV'S OPEN CAR- VOLUNTEER KILLED, DELHI CONG CHIEF SUBHASH CHOPRA RESIGNS, TAKING MORAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR DRUBBING, US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: LOOKING FORWARD TO VISIT INDIA AND OTHER NEWS

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources B-town congratulates AAP for their win in Delhi Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi party registered a massive victory yet again in the Delhi assembly...

IndiaTimes - Published 3 hours ago



H D Kumaraswamy congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Congratulations to AAP and voters of Delhi for testifying that successful politics with development...

IndiaTimes - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like