Lexus Production in Canada

Lexus Production in Canada

Lexus Production in Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) announces that it begins producing the top-selling Lexus NX and Lexus NX Hybrid compact luxury SUVs at its Cambridge, Ontario facility starting in early 2022.
