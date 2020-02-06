Mosaic Life Care

Stay c1 hector from mosaic life is here to show us how to give ourselves a little love this valentine's day.

>> we all need a little love.

Either for ourselves.

There's gift ideas for your valentine's day as well.

>> is that your favorite thing to receive on valentine's day?

>> my husband knew all of my skin care line.

That would be pretty perfect.

>> i agree.

I was reading about this earlier and thought, man, there's nothing better than a facial for valentine's day.

>> yeah, we offer from, we have all kinds of price ranges.

It can be as cheap as sun screen.

You can even have yourself come to our clinic or bring your significant other to try out tester sun screens.

Can be as cheap as that or go to botox, fillers, lasers, anything of those things.

>> so if someone wanted to get a gift for themselves.

Would they be able to get a gift card or make an appointment for them?

>> yes.

That would be the better way.

I wish we had a way to do a gift card.

Because we're a medical clinic, it becomes a little bit difficult to do that.

What i kind of come up with my managers, specifically for this is that if you want to get it for your valentine's day or yourself, just go ahead and call us.

We're at 383180.

They can direct them to sign up for things that could be even offer savings.

>> that's perfect.

For the botox, and lasers and all that.

Definitely you want to make sure they come in and make a consultation first i'm sure.

Then schedule the actual appointment.

Wouldn't that be a gift?

My husband isn't listening.

>> it would be a perfect gift.

So to say, i got you a consultation with dr. lee for valentine's day and go wherever you want to go.

>> tell us your hours of operation at the clinic.

>> we're open from 8:00 a.m.

To 5:00 p.m.

I'm not there every day but one of dermatologists are there.

>> hey,