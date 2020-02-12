Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

The City of Pascagoula is casting their votes in the special election for mayor and voters arrived bright and early to make their voices heard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Special mayoral election in Pascagoula

At- home... - the city of pascagoula is - casting their votes in the- special election for mayor and- voters arrived bright and early- to make their voices heard.

- the seat was made vacant when - former mayor dane - maxwell moved into a new role a- public service commissioner - for the southern region of our- state.- three candidates are on the - ballot today, burt hill,- dr. steve demetropoulos, and- chris grace.- hill is a former pascagoula cit- councilman, demetropoulos - is a physician with singing - river health system and - grace serves on the city's- recreation commission.- those voting today say they nee- prosperty in pascagoula.- - christi pitts:"we have a lot of- things that need to be done in- pascagoula and i- think that it's important that- we have somebody that's willing- to take in what - needs to be done and help our - city become what it could be."- - - - benjamin schoenberger:"i just - want to see growth.

We have suc- an- industrial town and a big point- at that i have been to the- forums and seen is people - come here during the day, but - leave at night and don't broade- our tax base when they- could come here and live here."- if the candidate do not get - enough votes today, there will- be a runoff




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bricewigginsMS

Sen. Brice Wiggins Congrats to Dr. Steve. SPECIAL ELECTION: Unofficial results show Dr. Demetropoulos as Pascagoula’s new mayor https://t.co/HIy1DSB8Yw 3 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Dr. Steve Demetropoulos is the winner of the special mayoral election in Pascagoula. https://t.co/KUHyT7yk1f 4 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 The City of Pascagoula is casting their votes in the special election for mayor and voters arrived bright and early… https://t.co/jQPg8gWkiS 10 hours ago

PascagoulaCity

City of Pascagoula Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. today - it's time to elect Pascagoula's Mayor! Click here for more i… https://t.co/IM9yiZDtJs 16 hours ago

LeighColeman1

Leigh Coleman SPECIAL ELECTION: Pascagoula residents head to the polls to vote for mayor https://t.co/HqGzYE4N08 17 hours ago

GabbyEWXXV

Gabby Easterwood Polls are open in Pascagoula for the special mayoral election. On the ballot are Burt Hill, Dr. Steve Demetropoulos… https://t.co/kL3QottWw9 17 hours ago

WLOX

WLOX SPECIAL ELECTION: Pascagoula residents head to the polls to vote for mayor https://t.co/KCIMzMeYVw 18 hours ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 Voting in the Special Election for Pascagoula’s Mayor to fill the unexpired term is Tuesday, February 11, 2020.… https://t.co/RGEOr43imP 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Election: Pascagoula residents to elect new mayor [Video]Special Election: Pascagoula residents to elect new mayor

Special Election: Pascagoula residents to elect new mayor

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.