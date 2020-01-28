Global  

Palestinian president urges world to reject 'Swiss cheese' plan

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Addressing the UN Security Council, Mahmoud Abbas says US proposal 'annuls the legitimacy of the Palestinian rights'.
