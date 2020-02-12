Global  

New Hampshire Primary Night: Sanders thanks campaign volunteers

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders thanked his campaign volunteers during his New Hampshire Primary Night remarks at a field house on the campus of Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 11, 2020.




