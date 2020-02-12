Local shops prepare for Valentine’s Day

- florists around the coast are - flooded with orders.- tanya jones the owner of the- village florist in gulfport say- valentines day is their busiest- day of the year with hundreds o- flower arrangments going out on- the holiday.- many local shops will stop- taking orders for valentines- day on wednesday or thursday, s- if you still haven't- ordered your loved one their- gift, now might be the perfect- time.

- - "shopping local, you can- actually talk to us - or go on our website and it - comes straight to us.

When they- use these third party - flower gathers you don't know - where its going, who it gets- too, and if it will be- delivered."

- - - - since valentines day is so busy- the village florist in- gulfport will be offering a - discount on all deliveries that- go out