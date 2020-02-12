Motolese, Northwestern roll past Bangor 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published Tiger girls stay perfect in 6-1 victor over Slaters Tiger girls stay perfect in 6-1 victor over Slaters 0

Final parkland wins 3-2... ...in the colonial league, big girl's soccer matchup between league unbeatens bangor and northwestern in new tripoli... early in the first...northwestern's maggie motolese fires from outside the box...goal...tigers up 1-0 2nd half...now 2-0...off the throwin..bangor's morgan karasek heads the ball to megan corby for the goal...slaters down 2-1a few minutes later...from way outside...northwestern's maggie motolese scores in the upper 90...tigers





