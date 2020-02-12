Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Motolese, Northwestern roll past Bangor

Motolese, Northwestern roll past Bangor

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Motolese, Northwestern roll past BangorTiger girls stay perfect in 6-1 victor over Slaters
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Motolese, Northwestern roll past Bangor

Final parkland wins 3-2... ...in the colonial league, big girl's soccer matchup between league unbeatens bangor and northwestern in new tripoli... early in the first...northwestern's maggie motolese fires from outside the box...goal...tigers up 1-0 2nd half...now 2-0...off the throwin..bangor's morgan karasek heads the ball to megan corby for the goal...slaters down 2-1a few minutes later...from way outside...northwestern's maggie motolese scores in the upper 90...tigers




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.